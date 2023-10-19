Salisbury Academy hosting an ‘Evening of Learning and Growth’ Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

Salisbury Academy News Service

SALISBURY — Salisbury Academy is inviting families and educators of the community to join in for an Evening of Learning and Growth to be held at Salisbury Academy on Nov. 2.

The guest speaker Dr. Michael G. Thompson will lead two sessions:

4-5 p.m. — The Impact of the Loss of Play in Childhood

6-7 p.m. — The Pressured Child: Helping Your Child Find Success in School and Life

The event is free of cost and guests are welcome to join for either or both sessions. No RSVP required.

Session 1: The Impact of the Loss of Play in Childhood

The merits of free play for children are many. Unfortunately, in recent decades, play has been squeezed out of children’s lives by more structured activities, screen time and “advanced” academics. The impact of these decisions is not the boost for children that professionals and parents had hoped for. In fact, the shrinkage or absence of free play for children has increasingly led to negative outcomes. Thompson’s session will help families examine the research and make healthier decisions for their children.

Session 2: The Pressured Child: Helping Your Child Find Success in School and Life

In this presentation, Thompson describes the psychological journey that children experience during their years in school. He reminds parents that children are almost never judging themselves by grades: they are always monitoring their own development and constantly searching for three things: connection, recognition and a sense of power. He illustrates how children find those in many different arenas of school life. In this talk, Thompson shares stories from the trenches, taking parents and teachers into the school day experience of children, illuminating how they manage their school careers and how the best educators and wisest parents can support them along the way.

Thompson is a consultant, author and psychologist specializing in children and families. He is the supervising psychologist for the Belmont Hill School and has worked in more than 700 schools across the United States, as well as in international schools in Central America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Thompson has authored or co-authored nine books, including “Raising Cain: Protecting the Emotional Life of Boys,” “Best Friends/Worst Enemies: Understanding the Social Lives of Children,” and “The Pressured Child: Helping Your Child Achieve Success in School and Life.”

A dedicated speaker and traveler, he has appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “20/20,” and “60 Minutes,” among others. He is married to Dr. Theresa McNally, a psychotherapist, and is the father of an adult daughter and son and grandfather of two granddaughters and one grandson.

Salisbury Academy is located at 2210 Jake Alexander Blvd., N. is Salisbury.