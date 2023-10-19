Kannapolis loose leaf collection begins Oct. 30 Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The city of Kannapolis loose leaf collection will begin Oct. 30 and will end March 18.

Loose leaf collection do’s & don’ts:

Leaves must be placed at the curb or along the ditch line — not in ditches — in rows parallel with the street.

Place leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

Leaves mixed with limbs, other yard waste, gum balls, gravel, glass or other solid matter will not be collected.

Leaves in garbage containers will not be collected.

Leaves must be clear of water meters and fences and placed on the street side of retaining walls.

Leaves must be clear of sidewalks/street.

Keep the area around the leaves clear of vehicles and other items so the loose-leaf vacuum trucks can easily access the leaves. If access to the leaves is blocked, the leaves will not be collected.

During the loose-leaf season, there will be no loose leaf collection on the following holidays observed by the city: Veteran’s Day (Nov. 10), Thanksgiving (Nov. 23 and 24), Christmas (Dec. 22, 25, and 26), New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) and Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 15).

After March 18, bag any loose leaves you have and place them at the curb for yard waste collection. To find your loose-leaf collection schedule, go to kannapolisnc.gov/looseleaf, or download the free CARTology app in Apple and Google Play.