High school football: Scores (lots of varsity games moved up to Thursday)

Published 11:42 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Post Sports

Davie's Markel Summers 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Alexander Central 32, Lenoir Hibriten 31, OT
Central Davidson 28, North Davidson 20
Claremont Bunker Hill 48, Newton-Conover 14
Concord Robinson 21, Northwest Cabarrus 13
Davie County 40, Winston-Salem Parkland 33
East Forsyth 42, Robert B. Glenn 12
Fairmont 26, West Bladen 14
Forest City Chase 59, Morganton Patton 0
Goldsboro 29, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6
Hickory 61, Newton Foard 14
Kings Mountain 24, Gastonia Ashbrook 3
Mount Airy 63, Elkin 0
North Rowan 21, Lexington 14
Northwest Guilford 50, Southeast Guilford 20
Oak Grove 49, Montgomery Central 7
Pinetown Northside 55, Lejeune 0
R-S Central 41, Cloudland, Tenn. 28
Reidsville 55, High Point Andrews 7
Shelby 49, East Gaston 13
Shelby Crest 49, Gastonia Huss 3
Southern Alamance 14, Eastern Alamance 7
West Craven 52, North Pitt 38
West Forsyth 54, Winston-Salem Reynolds 14
West Lincoln 26, East Burke 0
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 41, Pfafftown Reagan 14

