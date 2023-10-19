High school football: Scores (lots of varsity games moved up to Thursday)
Published 11:42 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023
Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Alexander Central 32, Lenoir Hibriten 31, OT
Central Davidson 28, North Davidson 20
Claremont Bunker Hill 48, Newton-Conover 14
Concord Robinson 21, Northwest Cabarrus 13
Davie County 40, Winston-Salem Parkland 33
East Forsyth 42, Robert B. Glenn 12
Fairmont 26, West Bladen 14
Forest City Chase 59, Morganton Patton 0
Goldsboro 29, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6
Hickory 61, Newton Foard 14
Kings Mountain 24, Gastonia Ashbrook 3
Mount Airy 63, Elkin 0
North Rowan 21, Lexington 14
Northwest Guilford 50, Southeast Guilford 20
Oak Grove 49, Montgomery Central 7
Pinetown Northside 55, Lejeune 0
R-S Central 41, Cloudland, Tenn. 28
Reidsville 55, High Point Andrews 7
Shelby 49, East Gaston 13
Shelby Crest 49, Gastonia Huss 3
Southern Alamance 14, Eastern Alamance 7
West Craven 52, North Pitt 38
West Forsyth 54, Winston-Salem Reynolds 14
West Lincoln 26, East Burke 0
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 41, Pfafftown Reagan 14