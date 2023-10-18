Kevin Crutchfield announces he will seek re-election to House Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

RALEIGH — North Carolina Rep. Kevin Crutchfield announced in a press release on Monday that he will be seeking reelection to the state House of Representatives.

Crutchfield, a Republican, currently serves as the representative of District 83, which includes parts of Cabarrus and Rowan counties. He was elected to his first term as a representative in 2022.

“I am grateful for the trust and support the people of my district have shown me during my first term in office. I am committed to continuing our work, addressing the challenges our community faces, and pushing for policies that protect our families, businesses, and economic opportunities in North Carolina,” said Crutchfield.

The press release lists several key accomplishments that his office says he accomplished during his first term in office. Included is Crutchfield’s support for the trucking school at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; his work expanding access for affordable health care, including mental health services, and advocating for small businesses having more access to affordable healthcare solutions for their employees; and his time co-chairing the small business caucus.

“I pledge to continue fighting for these issues and many more that are crucial to the success and well-being of the people of Cabarrus and Rowan. I am committed to being a voice for those who need it most and am dedicated to finding common-sense solutions to the challenges our community faces,” said Crutchfield.