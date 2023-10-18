Blotter for Oct. 18: road rage incident ends with gun pointed at driver Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a road rage incident that ended in one man pointing a gun at another driver.

According to police reports, the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at the 2000 block of North Jake Alexander Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, a driver was returning to Salisbury from the Rowan County Landfill and turned onto Jake Alexander Boulevard. There, the driver of a green Isuzu car reportedly cut off the driver and stopped in the middle of the road. After both came to a stop, the man in the Isuzu then got out of his car and allegedly waved a gun at the other driver.

The driver reportedly then took down the license plate number of the Isuzu and took off. The police department is searching for what the driver described as a person who appeared to be a 70-year-old man, according to the spokesperson.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

Vandalism occurred at the 600 block of North Shaver Street between 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 8:55 a.m. on Oct. 16.

A larceny of automobile accessories occurred at the 900 block of East Lafayette Street between 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. The total estimated loss was $10.

Britney Nicole Arnold, 32, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Oct. 16.

Ontario Dontra Howard, 43, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer on Oct. 16.

