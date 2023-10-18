At least one injured in Salisbury shooting, prompting Salisbury High lockdown Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

SALISBURY – A Wednesday shooting near the Y.M.C.A. on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury led to at least one person being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to emergency personnel.

Salisbury High School was placed under a code yellow lockdown for over an hour after the shooting, according to Michelle Shue, communications director with Rowan-Salisbury School System.

The incident was believed to originate around noon in the vicinity of the Burger King and ended in the Y.M.C.A. parking lot, where officers from the Salisbury Police Department and personnel from Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan EMS responded and cordoned off the scene.

The conditions of all persons involved in the shooting are currently unknown. More information will be provided as it becomes available.