At least one injured in Salisbury shooting, prompting Salisbury High lockdown

Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By Robert Sullivan

Salisbury police responded to a shooting around noon on Wednesday. The incident ended in the Y.M.C.A. Jake Alexander Boulevard parking lot, where a Nissan Altima was cordoned off by police.

SALISBURY – A Wednesday shooting near the Y.M.C.A. on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury led to at least one person being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to emergency personnel.

Salisbury High School was placed under a code yellow lockdown for over an hour after the shooting, according to Michelle Shue, communications director with Rowan-Salisbury School System.

The incident was believed to originate around noon in the vicinity of the Burger King and ended in the Y.M.C.A. parking lot, where officers from the Salisbury Police Department and personnel from Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan EMS responded and cordoned off the scene.

The conditions of all persons involved in the shooting are currently unknown. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

More News

Commissioners transfer land to RCCC to expand truck driving program

Salisbury City Council forum has candidates speak on what they believe

Health Department emphasizes testing amidst similarities between fall allergies and COVID-19

County commissioners update ordinances to include satellite earth stations

Print Article