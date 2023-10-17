High school football: Standings, scores, schedules

East's Tijon Everhart 4 tackled by North's 55 Elijah Jefferies. photo by Wayne Hinshaw

 

Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

Salisbury 9-0 5-0

North Rowan 7-1 4-0

Lexington 5-3 3-1

Thomasville 5-3 2-2

East Davidson 3-5 1-3

West Davidson 0-8 0-4

South Davidson 3-6 0-5

                   Friday’s scores

Salisbury 44, Lexington 13

North Rowan 48, West Davidson 6

East Davidson 52, South Davidson 0

               Friday’s games

Lexington at North Rowan

South Davidson at West Davidson

East Davidson at Thomasville

Open: Salisbury

        

  South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

Robinson 8-0 6-0

NW Cabarrus 8-0 5-0

West Rowan 3-5 3-2

Concord 5-3 3-3

Carson 3-5 2-3

South Rowan 2-6 1-4

Central Cabarrus 2-6 1-4

East Rowan 0-8 0-5

            Friday’s scores

Robinson 65, South Rowan 0

Northwest Cabarrus 43, Concord 7

West Rowan 37, Central Cabarrus 26

Carson 39, East Rowan 18

          Friday’s games

NW Cabarrus at Robinson

South Rowan at East Rowan

Carson at Central Cabarrus

West Rowan at Concord

  Greater Metro

  Overall GMC

Mooresville 8-0 4-0

Lake Norman 8-0 4-0

Cox Mill 3-5 2-2

Hickory Ridge 2-6 2-2

A.L. Brown 4-4 2-3

West Cabarrus 1-8 1-4

South Iredell 2-6 0-4

                   Friday’s scores

Mooresville 42, West Cabarrus 3

A.L. Brown 28, South Iredell 14

Lake Norman 27, Cox Mill 10

                  Friday’s games

A.L. Brown at Mooresville

Lake Norman at South Iredell

Cox Mill at Hickory Ridge

Open: West Cabarrus

Central Piedmont

  Overall CPC

East Forsyth 7-1 4-1

West Forsyth 6-2 4-1

Davie 5-3 3-2

Glenn 4-4 3-2

Reagan 3-5 3-2

Parkland 4-4 1-4

Mount Tabor 3-5 1-4

RJ Reynolds 2-6 1-4

            Friday’s scores

East Forsyth 52, RJ Reynolds 0

Reagan 28, Parkland 27

West Forsyth 50, Davie 42

           Friday’s games

Parkland at Davie

Glenn at East Forsyth

West Fosyth at RJ Reynolds

Mount Tabor at Reagan

