Food Lion donates $10,000 to Rowan Vocational Opportunities Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

1 of 1

SALISBURY — On Oct. 13, Food Lion presented a check for $10,000 to Rowan Vocational Opportunities. Food Lion has been a proud partner since 2002.

“On behalf of our 82,000 associates, we are honored to provide this donation to Rowan Vocational Opportunities,” said Linda Johnson, senior vice president, human resources and communications at Food Lion.

“We believe in the incredible work they do to nourish the local community offering care, empathy, training and job opportunities for adults that are differently abled. At Food Lion, we share the same dedication to nourishing our neighbors and setting them up for success in life. This contribution is a testament to our commitment to the towns and cities we serve.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Food Lion for their generous donation,” said Gary Yelton, executive director, Rowan Vocational Opportunities. “This support means we can provide even more opportunity for our clients to succeed at work, at home and in the community. This donation further solidifies our relationship with Food Lion and shows deep community support for the programs and services Rowan Vocational Opportunities provides.”

Rowan Vocational Opportunities, Inc. is dedicated to creating an environment in which persons with disabilities can choose to live and work as individuals within the community. We are committed to empowering individuals with disabilities to be active, independent and self-sufficient participants in our society. Through education, training, and leadership by example, we seek to provide the highest quality services and influence public attitudes in ways that will lead to the greatest benefits for the people we serve. RVO provides Innovations Day Supports, the Adult Developmental Vocational Program, Long Term Community Supports and Supported Employment services.

The partnership with Food Lion helps provide RVO clients with work opportunities. Food Lion has provided RVO with funding in the past that helped RVO become a leader in serving those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Generous donations from Food Lion and its founders helped RVO build one of the best facilities of its kind anywhere in the country. RVO would not be what it is today without that support and generosity.