Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing China Grove woman Published 11:17 am Monday, October 16, 2023

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 42-year-old Berry Kim Everhart, according to a release.

Everhart, a resident of the China Grove area, is an Asian female, approximately 5’3” tall and 160 pounds. She was last seen at her job in Charlotte on Sept. 24 and reported missing by family on Oct. 12.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Everhart is asked to call Detective Bare at 704-216-8713 or Sgt. Thomason at 704-216-8683.