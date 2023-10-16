High school football: Raiders chewed by unbeaten Bulldogs Published 3:31 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Staff report

CONCORD — Robinson hammered South Rowan 65-0 on Friday in a South Piedmont Conference game that ended early.

The running-clock game was stopped when a Robinson player was injured with 2:17 left in the third quarter and had to be transported by ambulance from the field.

South (2-6, 1-4) was overmatched on both sides of the ball against the bigger and quicker Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0). Somehow Robinson is only 11th in the 3A West RPI rankings. The Bulldogs will host Northwest Cabarrus, undefeated and seventh in the 3A West RPI rankings, for the SPC title next Friday.

South had the ball first but lost a fumble on its third snap. Robinson took over at the South 36 and scored in two plays. Na’ledge Wright, who had 125 yards on eight carries, got the touchdown.

South’s second possession was a three-and-out. Then Robinson blocked the punt for a touchdown,

On its next possession, South immediately lost a fumble at the South 26, and the Buldogs had no difficulty making it 21-0.

South’s fourth possession provided the first positives. The Raiders got in the I-formation, banged out a few first downs and moved the ball into Robinson territory. But Robinson got the stop on downs and scored again. It was 28-0 after a quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Robinson blocked another South punt. This time the ball bounced through the end zone for a safety. Robinson led 30-0 at that point, and it was 51-0 at halftime.

South’s most successful play of the night gained 11 yards.

Landon Richards had 73 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Brooks Overcash got the ball out his hands quickly, but he was pressured often. He had only three completions on 10 attempts for 19 yards.

“A positive was our offense line, led by Jamie Klassette, didn’t allow a sack and only one TFL,” South head coach Chris Walsh said. “Landon had some nice runs. We just had too many turnovers and special teams mistakes.:

Joaquin Bernal was credited with a sack for South. Gavin Bisco and Zach Barham made four tackles each.

Robinson QB Isaac Lee was usually well-protected and was 10-for-11 for 200 yards. Josh Porch caught two of Lee’s four TD passes. Brian Rowe had five catches for 101 yards.

South will have a chance to bounce back at East Rowan (0-8, 0-5) next Friday.