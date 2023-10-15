Rowan County United Way approaches 50 percent of campaign goal Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 15, 2023

SALISBURY — United Way held its second report meeting on Wednesday for its annual fundraising campaign, which was hosted by Team Auto Group with lunch provided by Chick-fil-A. This year’s campaign chair, Stephen Bullock, announced that the organization is nearly halfway to its $1.2 million goal at 48.9 percent. So far, $586,594 has been raised in gifts and pledges.

Brittany Fletcher, president and CEO of United Way of North Carolina, was in attendance and shared a story from her time with United Way of Davidson County when a senior citizen approached them with multiple needs including heat, food and blankets. Their team connected him with several agencies funded by the organization that could help.

“If the question is, ‘Which organization do I give to that can provide each of these needs?’ With United Way, I could choose all of those things and know that his needs were going to be met.”

People who give $78 or more to the campaign can enter into United Way’s auto giveaway, which gives individuals a chance to win $25,000 towards a new vehicle. Four local car dealers — Team Auto Group, Randy Marion, Cloninger Ford Toyota, and Ben Mynatt Nissan — are supporting the incentive.

At each of the four report meetings, three finalists are drawn. The campaign finale event on Nov. 17 will feature a drawing of the 12 finalists and the selection of a winner. The second round of names were drawn to be in the running: Ted Goins from Lutheran Services of the Carolinas, Rob Miller from F&M Bank, and Drew Waller from Power Curbers.

Volunteers in the campaign cabinet provided updates on how campaigns are going within the divisions they oversee:

Jonathan Williams, presidents: 22 percent, $28,152

Greg Anderson, chairmans: 69 percent, $116,464

Greg Anderson, industrial 1: 26 percent, $20,060

Audrey Eudy, industrial 2: 25 percent, $10,126

Miriam Ramirez, nonprofits: 55 percent, $17,684

John Struzick, commercial 1: 29 percent, $12,957

Rhonda Martin, commercial 2: 47 percent, $30,049

Elia Gegorek, commercial 3: 51 percent, $25,629

Kaisha Brown and Rodney Harrison, public employees: 57 percent, $57,421

Carol Ann Houpe, education: 56 percent, $76,121

John Drye, community business: 33 percent, $5,633

Kevin Auten, special gifts: 80 percent, $112,203

Gary Blabon, Graham Corriher, & Steve Yang; professionals: 38 percent, $37,914

Miscellaneous: 37 percent, $36,181

David Post is overseeing leadership giving, which currently includes 106 individuals from the various divisions who have given at the leadership level. Together they have produced $254,098 out of the total raised so far.

In the spirit of the organization’s campaign golf-theme, “Driving For The Green: Chip in fore our neighbors in need,” Cheerwine is sponsoring a putting challenge at each United Way campaign event. For every hole-in-one Bullock makes, a $500 donation is given. Bullock successfully made the ace at Wednesday’s meeting, setting the total raised so far at $1,000.

United Way’s third report meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at noon at Randy Marion Honda.