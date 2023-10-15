Preview: Salisbury City Council to hear about community survey for 10-year housing strategy
Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 15, 2023
SALISBURY — Planning and Neighborhoods Director Hannah Jacobson will lead a presentation to the Salisbury City Council at their next meeting to give an update on a community survey for the city’s 10-year housing strategy and how it will contribute to the overall plan.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Mayor Karen Alexander will make a proclamation for Oct. 28, 2023 to be “Make a Difference Day.”
- Council to receive public comment. Anyone who wishes to speak through Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Residents who wish to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. Residents who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Rowan Rowan Economic Development Council Vice President Scott Shelton will ask council to consider an incentive grant to Crow Holdings equal to 90 percent of taxes paid on the estimated $11.92 million taxable investment to an existing facility. The total estimated value of the grant is $184,376 to be paid in annual installments for a period not to exceed three years. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- City Engineer Wendy Brindle will ask council to consider closing an alley located off the 800 block of North Jackson Street. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- City Planner Emily Vanek will ask council to consider adopting an ordinance designating the “Wright-Hobson House” located at 302 South Fulton Street as a local historic landmark. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Council to consider appointments to various boards and commissions.