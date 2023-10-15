Preview: Salisbury City Council to hear about community survey for 10-year housing strategy Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 15, 2023

SALISBURY — Planning and Neighborhoods Director Hannah Jacobson will lead a presentation to the Salisbury City Council at their next meeting to give an update on a community survey for the city’s 10-year housing strategy and how it will contribute to the overall plan.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: