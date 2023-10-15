Preview: county commissioners to consider incentives for two companies Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 15, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on possible incentive packages being offered to two companies during their meeting on Monday, Oct. 16.

The first company, nicknamed “Project Hoist,” is a company already present in Rowan County that is planning to expand its operations, according to the proposal from the Rowan EDC. The company is planning to bring in 170 jobs and invest $21 million in new construction and equipment. Rowan County is one of the candidates, along with locations and three other states and Mexico. The company is the same as the one Beacon Partners is planning to lease their newly-built facility to. The county approved a sale of the land, located in the Summit Corporate Center, during the board’s last meeting.

The county’s incentive policy follows a scoring system, under which different levels earn different amounts of tax returns. Hoist is expected to reach level two, which qualifies them for 45 percent in tax returns. They earned a point for creating 51 to 250 jobs, a point for investing between $10 million and $50 million, a point for planning to pay 90 percent to 110 percent of the county’s average wage, a point for being in an industry the county targets, a point for being an existing Rowan County company and a point for planning to provide health insurance and pay 50 percent of the monthly premium. The targeted industries are advanced manufacturing, life sciences & healthcare, distribution, financial & professional services and information technology.

“Project Crowe” is planning to bring 80 jobs and $114 million in new construction and equipment according to the proposal from the EDC. The company is looking for a new distribution center, and among the candidates are a new facility being built by Crow Holdings on Peeler Road. The company is also looking at other options in the Southeastern U.S.

Crowe qualifies for a level two grant as well, which would earn them a 45-percent tax incentive. The project earned a point for creating 51 to 250 jobs, three points for investing between $100 million and $499 million, a point for planning to pay between 90 percent to 110 percent of the county’s average wages, a point for being in a targeted industry and a point for planning to provide health insurance and pay 50 percent of the monthly premiums.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 16 on the second floor of the county administration building, located at 13o W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items to be discussed include: