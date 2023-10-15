MLB: Playoffs Published 11:19 am Sunday, October 15, 2023

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Texas 3, Baltimore 0

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Texas 3, Baltimore 2

Sunday, Oct. 8 — Texas 11, Baltimore 8

Tuesday, Oct. 10 — Texas 7, Baltimore 1

Houston 3, Minnesota 1

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Houston 6, Minnesota 4

Sunday, Oct. 8 — Minnesota 6, Houston 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10 — Houston 9, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 3, Minnesota 2

National League

(All Games on TBS)

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0

Monday, Oct. 9 — Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 2

Thursday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 0

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Arizona 11, Los Angeles 2

Monday, Oct. 9 — Arizona 4, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Arizona 4, Los Angeles 2

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Sunday, Oct. 15: Texas (Montgomery 10-11) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:15 p.m. (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 16: Texas (Eovaldi 12-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-11), 4:37 p.m. (Fox, FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Houston at Texas, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19: Houston at Texas, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

x-Friday, Oct. 20: Houston at Texas, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 22: Texas at Houston, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 23: Texas at Houston, 8:03 p.m. (Fox, FS1)

National League

(All Games on TBS)

Monday, Oct. 16: Arizona (Gallen 17-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-6), 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Arizona (Kelly 12-8) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 8:07 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19: Philadelphia (Suárez 4-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-9), 5:07 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:07 p.m.

x-Saturday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:07 p.m.

x-Monday, Oct. 23: Arizona at Philadelphia, 5:07 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 24: Arizona at Philadelphia, 8:07 p.m.

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 27: Houston at Philadelphia OR Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at Houston-Texas winner

Saturday, Oct. 28: Houston at Philadelphia OR Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at Houston-Texas winner

Monday, Oct. 30: Philadelphia at Houston OR Texas at Philadelphia OR Houston-Texas winner at Arizona

Tuesday, Oct. 31: Philadelphia at Houston OR Texas at Philadelphia OR Houston-Texas winner at Arizona

x-Wednesday, Nov. 1: Philadelphia at Houston OR Texas at Philadelphia OR Houston-Texas winner at Arizona

x-Friday, Nov. 3: Houston at Philadelphia OR Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at Houston-Texas winner

x-Saturday, Nov. 4: Houston at Philadelphia OR Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at Houston-Texas winner