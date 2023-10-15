MLB: Playoffs
Published 11:19 am Sunday, October 15, 2023
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Texas 3, Baltimore 0
Saturday, Oct. 7 — Texas 3, Baltimore 2
Sunday, Oct. 8 — Texas 11, Baltimore 8
Tuesday, Oct. 10 — Texas 7, Baltimore 1
Houston 3, Minnesota 1
Saturday, Oct. 7 — Houston 6, Minnesota 4
Sunday, Oct. 8 — Minnesota 6, Houston 2
Tuesday, Oct. 10 — Houston 9, Minnesota 1
Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 3, Minnesota 2
National League
(All Games on TBS)
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Saturday, Oct. 7 — Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0
Monday, Oct. 9 — Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4
Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 2
Thursday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Arizona 3, Los Angeles 0
Saturday, Oct. 7 — Arizona 11, Los Angeles 2
Monday, Oct. 9 — Arizona 4, Los Angeles 2
Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Arizona 4, Los Angeles 2
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Sunday, Oct. 15: Texas (Montgomery 10-11) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:15 p.m. (Fox)
Monday, Oct. 16: Texas (Eovaldi 12-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-11), 4:37 p.m. (Fox, FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 18: Houston at Texas, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 19: Houston at Texas, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)
x-Friday, Oct. 20: Houston at Texas, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 22: Texas at Houston, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)
x-Monday, Oct. 23: Texas at Houston, 8:03 p.m. (Fox, FS1)
National League
(All Games on TBS)
Monday, Oct. 16: Arizona (Gallen 17-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-6), 8:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17: Arizona (Kelly 12-8) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 8:07 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19: Philadelphia (Suárez 4-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-9), 5:07 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20: Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:07 p.m.
x-Saturday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:07 p.m.
x-Monday, Oct. 23: Arizona at Philadelphia, 5:07 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 24: Arizona at Philadelphia, 8:07 p.m.
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 27: Houston at Philadelphia OR Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at Houston-Texas winner
Saturday, Oct. 28: Houston at Philadelphia OR Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at Houston-Texas winner
Monday, Oct. 30: Philadelphia at Houston OR Texas at Philadelphia OR Houston-Texas winner at Arizona
Tuesday, Oct. 31: Philadelphia at Houston OR Texas at Philadelphia OR Houston-Texas winner at Arizona
x-Wednesday, Nov. 1: Philadelphia at Houston OR Texas at Philadelphia OR Houston-Texas winner at Arizona
x-Friday, Nov. 3: Houston at Philadelphia OR Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at Houston-Texas winner
x-Saturday, Nov. 4: Houston at Philadelphia OR Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at Houston-Texas winner