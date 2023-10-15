Letters to the editor for Oct. 15 Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 15, 2023

Anyone else will do

I am a lifelong Republican. I would love to see President Trump be reelected. He gave us a great economy, kept us out of war, secured the border, and enabled the overturning of Roe. What I am afraid will happen if he is nominated is that the media will puff Biden and trash President Trump. And then people who do not want Biden reelected will still vote Democrat. Biden is not fit for office and any good Republican candidate will win. Most voters do not want Biden reelected. But the media has hated President Trump since he decided to run. They will never forgive him for beating Hillary. The media has protected Democrats and trashed Republicans for decades.

I have decided not to vote for President Trump in the primary. If he wins the primary, I will of course support him in the general election. Our country cannot survive another Biden term.

— Brad Garrigues

Salisbury

SB 747 reactions

Before the ink dried on SB 747 by the General Assembly, Democrats and their cronies quickly filed lawsuits citing racism, suppression and intimidation — talk about folks who can’t let go. Democrats love their go-to argument on everything when things don’t go their way.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis