High school football: Wonders win; War Eagles lose 50-42; Mooresville 8-0 Published 1:09 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

From staff reports

KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown got back to .500 for the season with a 28-14 home win against South Iredell on Friday.

CJ Gray’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Chambers provided a 7-0 lead at halftime.

South Iredell tied the game in the middle of the third third quarter, but the Wonders answered with Gray’s 23-yard TD pass to Gerard Evans.

Parker Laughlin’s fumble recovery late in the third quarter led to a touchdown run by Mekhi Herron for a 21-7 lead.

Chambers clinched it with a 35-yard pick-six to make it 28-7 with 8:34 remaining.

As far as getting in the playoffs, it was a must win for the Wonders (4-4, 2-3) who got their second win in the Greater Metro Conference.

A.L. Brown is 31st in the 4A West RPI rankings and hoping to make the 32-team bracket. South Iredell (2-6, 0-4) is not in the playoff picture.

The Wonders play at undefeated Mooresville next, Then they finish at home with a non-conference game with 3A Concord.

• Mooresville (8-0, 4-0) had no issues Friday in a 42-3 GMC romp at West Cabarrus, which has only one win this season.

Ironically, it was the first time Joe Nixon and Brian Hinson, coaches who had great success in Rowan County, went head-to-head as opposing head coaches.

Nixon’s Mooresville squad has quite a few more horses at this time. Mooresville had three sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

•••

FARMINGTON — Davie was involved in an incredible Central Piedmont Conference game on Friday.

The War Eagles had 561 yards of offense — and lost. They were outscored 50-42 by West Forsyth (6-2, 4-1).

West Forsyth back Caman Chaplin had himself a night with 38 carries for 383 yards and five touchdowns. He had three catches for 87 yards and a sixth touchdown.

Markel Summers rushed 27 times for 243 yards and three TDs for the War Eagles (5-3, 3-2), while Ty Miller threw for 312 yards and two TDs.