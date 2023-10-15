Blotter for Oct. 14
Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 15, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- Richard Delano Kaylor, 44, was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle on Oct. 12. The arrest was related to an incident at the 400 block of South Main Street at 11:46 a.m. on that same day where a larceny from a motor vehicle was reported.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- A burglary occurred at Preston Ridge Lane in Rockwell between 8 a.m. on Oct. 9 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 11.
- A motor vehicle theft occurred at Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell between midnight and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 11.
- Fraud by identity theft occurred at Beck Road in Salisbury between 10:56 a.m. and noon on Aug. 29. It was reported on Oct. 11
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell at 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 11. Sheriff’s office reports said that a truck with a trailer attached was stolen.
- Devin Leonard Parks, 27, was charged with communicating threats on Oct. 11.
- Tyjaquan Najah Oglesby, 26, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and selling a schedule II controlled substance on Oct. 11.
- Caroline Jade Stirewalt, 18, was charged with second-degree trespassing, littering, restricting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation on Oct. 11.
- Joe Dillon Nicholas, 28, was charged with possessing stolen goods on Oct. 11.