Library Notes: Teen programs at Rowan Public Library coming this November Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Amanda Brill

Rowan Public Library

November at Rowan Public Library is the last month to attend standard programs before a winter hiatus through December and January, but we are ready for a jam-packed month of fun and exciting programs, especially for teens ages 11-17.

On Nov. 1, patrons of all ages can kick it back to the 1980s (and the 19th century) by participating in a Live Oregon Trail at Rowan Public Library Headquarters. Create your own wagon team or team up with others to be true pioneers heading west. Can you make it from Independence, Missouri, all the way to Willamette, Oregon, with all your teammates and supplies? The history of the Oregon Trail is fraught with illness and wild animals, but you won’t be fording any real rivers at RPL. This program runs 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Registration is required at bit.ly.com/LiveOregonTrail.

On Nov. 7 and 8, teens will get a chance to learn how to manage their money and practice making a budget. Whether they are getting an allowance from their parents or guardians or they are old enough to start looking for their first job, it’s never too early to learn how to take care of personal finances. As part of this program, check out the live Virtual Author Talk featuring Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. or stream it later. RPL provides free access to Virtual Author Talks as part of the Library Speakers Consortium, sponsored by the Friends of the Rowan Public Library, via bit.ly/RPLVirtualAuthorTalks.

The final Tabletop Roleplaying Game of the fall will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at RPL Headquarters. Role playing games boost problem solving, creative thinking and listening skills in a safe and judgment-free environment. It’s a game where people can explore their creativity and connect with new and old friends alike. This program is open to teens 11-17, all materials will be provided and no experience is necessary. This program will return in spring 2024.

Finally, for children and teens who want a chance to meet Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill, they will have a chance the week of Nov. 27-30. Whether you are about to turn 11 or you are already a teen and haven’t had a chance to meet your librarian, this will be your chance to get to know those involved in bringing amazing programs to RPL locations. During this meet and greet, teens will make paper chains for the holidays to decorate the library teen spaces.

For more information about upcoming fall programs, call 980-432-8670 or go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

Amanda Brill is young adult librarian at Rowan Public Library.