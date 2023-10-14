Homecoming at Immanuel Presbyterian Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

CHINA GROVE — On Sunday, Oct. 15, homecoming will be celebrated at Immanuel Presbyterian Church. The service will be at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jodi Lingan bringing the message.

Lingan is Salem Presbytery’s designated presbyter for Transformational Ministry. In this position, Lingan partners with 72 of the smaller churches in the presbytery to explore how the churches might grow healthy and vibrant ministries of love and justice. She is a cradle Presbyterian, and an ordained minister of word and sacrament. Lingan has served as a transitional associate pastor, as well as interim pastor, at Clemmons Presbyterian Church.

She loves reading, cooking, jigsaw puzzling and needlework. She especially loves donuts and is trying to explore all that N.C. has to offer on that front. Lingan and her husband Bob live in Winston-Salem and have a young adult daughter living and working in Nashville, Tennessee.

Music Director Eleanor Dailey will be leading special opening music involving the congregation, as well as presenting an anthem and offertory music.

All are welcome.

The church is located at 365 Brown Road, China Grove. For more information, call 704-633-0724.