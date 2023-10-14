High school football: Scores
Published 5:21 am Saturday, October 14, 2023
Thursday’s Scores
Belmont South Point 49, Gastonia Ashbrook 14
Bertie County 30, Perquimans 24
Tarboro 46, Riverside-Martin High School 6
Trinity Christian 43, North Raleigh Christian 14
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 28, Robert B. Glenn 7
Friday’s Scores
Albemarle 26, Mount Pleasant 21
Alexander Central 49, South Caldwell 0
Alleghany County 24, Elkin 21
Apex Middle Creek 56, Apex 35
Asheville 57, McDowell County 16
Asheville Roberson 27, Asheville Erwin 7
Asheville School 36, High Point Christian Academy 31
Bartlett Yancey 52, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 27
Bear Grass 42, Mount Zion Christian 6
Boonville Starmount 35, East Wilkes 6
Brevard 48, Morganton Patton 0
Burlington Cummings 48, Pittsboro Northwood 29
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 28, Mitchell County 14
Cabarrus 36, Metrolina Christian Academy 35
Cape Fear 35, Fayetteville Britt 29, OT
Cary Panther Creek 24, Green Level 19
Catawba Bandys 34, Newton-Conover 20
Central Davidson 38, Montgomery Central 15
Chambers 49, North Mecklenburg 0
Chapel Hill 42, Northern Durham 20
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 28, South Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Country Day 21, Charlotte Latin 7
Charlotte Independence 62, East Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Myers Park 49, Charlotte Olympic 0
Charlotte Providence 54, Mint Hill Rocky River 7
Charlotte Providence Day 47, Charlotte Christian 13
Cherryville 22, Mooresboro Jefferson 21, OT
China Grove Carson 39, East Rowan 18
Chocowinity Southside 69, Lejeune 34
Claremont Bunker Hill 49, Maiden 9
Clayton 44, Wendell Corinth Holders 0
Clayton Cleveland 51, Southeast Raleigh 6
Clinton 54, Newton Grove Midway 0
Columbia 46, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 12
Concord Robinson 65, South Rowan 0
Cornelius Hough 30, Charlotte Mallard Creek 6
Covenant Day School 34, Orangewood Christian, Fla. 6
Croatan 10, Swansboro 7
Currituck County 66, Pasquotank County 0
East Davidson 52, South Davidson 0
East Duplin 54, South Lenoir 0
East Forsyth 52, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0
East Lincoln 55, Hickory St. Stephens 13
East Rutherford 42, R-S Central 37
East Surry 58, North Wilkes 7
Eastern Alamance 34, Person High School 20
Eastern Guilford 77, Southern Guilford 0
Eastern Randolph 47, Providence Grove 0
Edenton Holmes 45, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 67, Manteo 0
Enka 28, North Buncombe 20
Erwin Triton 34, Fayetteville Pine Forest 20
Fayetteville Sanford 42, Fayetteville Westover 20
Fayetteville Seventy-First 48, Pembroke Swett 0
Fayetteville Smith 34, Western Harnett 15
Forest City Chase 70, Polk County 26
Friendship 37, Cary 6
Fuquay-Varina 13, Garner 0
Gates County 38, Washington County 16
Greensboro Dudley 49, Rockingham County 7
Greensboro Grimsley 49, Southwest Guilford 6
Greensboro Page 25, Northern Guilford 21
Greensboro Smith 38, High Point Central 32
Havelock 40, South Central Pitt 12
Hayesville 17, Cherokee 0
Hertford County 41, Camden County 0
Hickory 51, West Iredell 27
Hickory Grove Christian 54, Asheville Christian 28
High Point Andrews 35, North Forsyth 28
Hoke County 28, Cameron Union Pines 21
Holly Springs 52, Morrisville Green Hope 0
Hope Mills South View 62, Gray’s Creek 14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 31, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0
Jacksonville 52, Greenville Conley 14
Jacksonville White Oak 50, Holly Ridge Dixon 14
John Paul II Catholic 28, Hargrave Military, Va. 0
Kannapolis Brown 28, South Iredell 14
Kernersville McGuinness 26, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 21
Kings Mountain 51, Belmont Cramer 3
Lake Norman 27, Concord Cox Mill 10
Lake Norman Charter 42, Monroe Union Academy 7
Lawndale Burns 56, East Gaston 42
Lincolnton 42, East Burke 14
Louisburg 20, South Granville 7
Lumberton 41, Fayetteville Byrd 18
Madison County 40, Avery County 21
Marshville Forest Hills 45, Monroe Piedmont 0
Matthews Butler 24, Charlotte Catholic 21
Matthews Weddington 42, Monroe Sun Valley 3
Mayodan McMichael 31, West Stokes 24
Monroe 53, Anson County 14
Mooresville 42, West Cabarrus 3
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 60, Winston-Salem Carver 44
Morganton Freedom 38, Ashe County 22
Nash Central 56, Bunn 0
New Bern 26, Greenville Rose 21
Newton Grove Hobbton 46, Salemburg Lakewood 38
North Brunswick 51, West Brunswick 13
North Davidson 42, Asheboro 21
North Duplin 49, Rose Hill Union 6
North Johnston 49, Goldsboro 0
North Lincoln 50, Newton Foard 14
North Moore 42, Graham 6
North Pitt 42, Washington 0
North Rowan 48, West Davidson 6
North Surry 53, West Wilkes 7
Northeast Guilford 32, Winston-Salem Atkins 28
Northern Nash 49, Franklinton 0
Northwest Cabarrus 43, Concord 7
Northwest Guilford 31, Jamestown Ragsdale 0
Oak Grove 41, Thomasville Ledford 7
Oxford Webb 22, Carrboro 16
Pamlico County 13, East Carteret 7
Pfafftown Reagan 28, Winston-Salem Parkland 27
Pikeville Aycock 20, West Johnston 7
Pinetown Northside 40, Jones County 0
Princeton 56, Seven Springs Spring Creek 8
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 55, Raleigh Sanderson 0
Raleigh Leesville Road 49, Raleigh Enloe 0
Raleigh Millbrook 41, Raleigh Wakefield 19
Raleigh Ravenscroft 42, Raleigh Wake Christian 14
Raleigh St. David’s 72, Liberty Christian 0
Randleman 24, Southwestern Randolph 0
Reidsville 54, Walkertown 0
Richlands 12, West Carteret 10
Richmond County 34, Lee County 13
Robbinsville 36, Andrews 19
Rocky Point Trask 59, South Columbus 36
Rolesville 67, Knightdale 0
Salisbury 44, Lexington 13
Shelby 64, Bessemer City 0
Shelby Crest 42, Gastonia Forestview 7
South Garner 45, Willow Spring 14
SouthWest Edgecombe 49, Ayden-Grifton 20
Southern Alamance 49, Orange 0
Southern Nash 20, Rocky Mount 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 27, Scotland 17
Spring Lake Overhills 24, Harnett Central 21
St. Pauls 49, West Bladen 21
Statesville 60, North Iredell 28
Surry Central 48, East Bend Forbush 34
Swain County 37, Murphy 13
Sylva Smoky Mountain 20, Franklin 19
Trinity 27, Trinity Wheatmore 12
Valdese Draughn 56, Rosman 12
Wake Forest Heritage 23, Wake Forest 21
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 18
Warsaw Kenan 41, North Lenoir 6
Watauga County 41, Lenoir Hibriten 21
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 28, Palisades 8
Waynesville Tuscola 27, Canton Pisgah 10
Weldon 36, North Edgecombe 6
West Charlotte 72, Charlotte Harding 7
West Columbus 24, East Bladen 8
West Craven 35, Greene Central 28
West Forsyth 50, Davie County 42
West Lincoln 54, West Caldwell 14
West Mecklenburg 40, Huntersville Hopewell 13
West Rowan 37, Central Cabarrus 26
West Stanly 24, Monroe Parkwood 12
Western Alamance 65, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6
Western Guilford 24, Southeast Guilford 20
Whiteville 56, Pender County 6
Wilmington Ashley 35, South Brunswick 14
Wilmington Hoggard 45, Topsail 0
Wilmington Laney 35, New Hanover County 0
Wilson Beddingfield 21, Eastern Wayne 20
Wilson Fike 42, East Wake 0
Wilson Hunt 34, South Johnston 19
Wilson Prep 34, Northampton County 28