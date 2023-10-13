Salisbury man charged with raping woman with mental disabilities Published 10:57 am Friday, October 13, 2023

SALISBURY – A Salisbury man was arrested after allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a woman with mental disabilities in 2022, according to release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Terry Lee Harward Jr., 56, was arrested and charged with forcible rape and forcible sex offenses.

The investigation began after the victim, a 22-year-old woman with mental disabilities, who is also autistic, was reportedly taken to the emergency department of Atrium Health on Lane Street for injuries. Investigators were notified by Atrium staff and confirmed that injuries were sustained in a sexual assault.

The release says that during the course of the investigation, investigators with the sheriff’s office obtained enough evidence to show the Harward raped the victim and sexually assaulted her with objects, causing moderate injuries.

According to N.C. Department of Adult Corrections records, Harward was convicted of felony indecent liberties with a child in 1988.

Harward was given a $75,000 bond.