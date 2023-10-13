Rowan County Public Health hosts free health fair Published 12:10 am Friday, October 13, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — Healthcare in America has always been a hot-button issue for those looking for adequate medical assistance. It’s easier said than done to find the right doctor or receive treatment for whatever ails a person, whether it is a physical or mental condition. The Rowan County Health Department is well aware of the struggles local residents encounter when trying to better themselves and they are doing whatever they can to take some of that pressure off.

On Oct. 10, the health department hosted a free health fair at the West End Plaza for people to stop in and learn what organizations in the county can provide for them.

“It’s for the citizens to realize and find out what resources are available for them,” Care Management Supervisor Thelma Martin for the Rowan County Health Department said. “We here in Rowan County, with community partners, we actually have a very close relationship with one another. So, if we see that a patient is in need of something, we reach out to other community partners and come together and try to assist as much as we can. We try to help and bond together for that.”

David Houston went to a similar health fair in Mooresville, but this is the first time he has come to one in Rowan County. He’s glad he took the time to meet with local services and hopes others can take advantage of the fair.

“We have a lot of people out here that need help and won’t come, this is right in their vicinity. If they’re across town or on the west side, here it is right here,” Houston said. “It’s good because some people, they don’t have the funds or are able to get it, but it’s offered to them for free here. I think it would do a whole lot of good for them.”

AmeriHealth Caritas, Life Choices, Rowan County Department of Social Services, Cabarrus Health Alliance and Carolina Senior Care were at the fair to spread awareness on mental health, substance abuse, maternal care and information on eligible health insurance.

Healthy Blue is from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Medicaid Managed Care plan. They were at the fair supplying COVID immunizations, blood pressure testing, flu vaccinations and healthcare screenings with their “mobile medic unit” parked on the curb that grabbed people’s attention.

“North Carolina is a very diverse state. We’ve got a lot of urban populations, we also have a lot of rural populations as well. So, we designed this to bring healthcare to the people no matter where we’re at. We’re all over the state and all over the counties with this thing,” Vehicle Fleet Administrator Adam Perez said. “With Medicaid Managed Care, we’re able to interact with members, answer questions that they may have about their healthcare coverage, value added services, and healthy rewards programs. There’s a lot of great information that we offer to the community and our members. It’s also fun to get out to offer those health services.”

One of the other vendors at the fair was Main Street Marketplace, a nonprofit based in China Grove that sells groceries and prices their items based on a customer’s income and household size.

“It’s a way to make healthy eating more accessible and affordable for our community,” Market Program Manager Brianna Caraccio said. “The overall organization is trying to redefine what charity looks like and create a healthier community.”

Caraccio was enthusiastic about the fair taking place and not only sees it as an opportunity for people to discover Main Street Marketplace, but for Marketplace to get acquainted with other likeminded establishments in the region.

“We’ve made some connections with other organizations that have been really good,” Caraccio said. “Everybody that did come up was very interested. Being in Salisbury, we’re in China Grove, so they just don’t know about us really yet. We’re happy to be here to educate the community.”