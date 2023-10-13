Man charged after fleeing from police, using his vehicle to strike police cars Published 9:24 am Friday, October 13, 2023

SALISBURY — A Charlotte man was arrested after using his vehicle to hit state troopers’ cars during a police chase, police say.

A spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said that around 1 a.m. on Friday, deputies reportedly attempted to stop a vehicle heading south on Interstate 85 in Rowan County for driving more than 100 mph. Instead of stopping for the deputies’ lights and sirens, the man allegedly picked up his speed and attempted to flee.

At some point during the pursuit, officers with the N.C. Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit. During the chase, the man allegedly used his car to hit two state trooper’s vehicles, causing significant damage according to sheriff’s office reports.

Shante Guase, 23, was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, two counts of damage to property and two counts of assault on a government employee. Gause was given a $150,000 bond.

Police eventually stopped Gause after the chase continued south on I-85 through Cabarrus County and into Mecklenburg. The spokesperson said that police used their vehicles to disable Gause’s vehicle.

The spokesperson said that none of the officers involved were transported to the hospital.