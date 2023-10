High schools girls tennis: Six SPC girls advance to regional Published 3:25 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — Several Rowan tennis players did well enough in the South Piedmont Conference Tournament to advance to the 3A Midwest Regional.

West Rowan’s Autumn Yount was conference runner-up.

Carson qualified the doubles team of Allie Martin/Brenna Smith and Kayla Cook in singles.

South Rowan qualified Grave Meckley and Bella Caraccio in singles.