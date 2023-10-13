High school volleyball: Raiders co-champs in SPC Published 10:48 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Staff report

LANDIS — South Rowan’s volleyball team is conference co-champion.

Until late in the season it appeared that Lake Norman Charter was headed for an outright South Piedmont Conference title, but the Knights were upset at Robinson on Oct. 9, one of the teams in the bottom half of the league.

So South Rowan and Lake Norman Charter wind up with 14-2 league records.

South split its games with Lake Norman Charter (18-2) and third-place West Rowan.

The Falcons went 13-3 in the league. They won their second meeting with South, but lost twice to Lake Norman Charter.

South (19-5) had to officially make it a tie for first place by winning at last-place Concord on Thursday, a day after most teams had completed the regular season.

The Raiders did so with no problem. They won 25-15, 25-8 and 25-9.

Campbell Withers had 12 digs. Leah Rymer had nine digs, five kills and 12 assists. Laney Beaver had 11 assists, four kills and eight dig. Avery Fisher had eight digs. Meredith Faw had eight kills and nine digs.

In the RPI rankings, Lake Norman Charter is sixth, South is seventh, and West is 12th. Carson (19th) will be in the playoffs. East Rowan (29th) also should make the 32-team bracket.

The conference tournament will be important, as it will determine whether it’s Lake Norman Charter or South that is seeded as the “1” from the SPC.

•••

South’s jayvees have lost only once all season and were conference champs. They swept Concord 25-5 and 25-10. Danica Krieg had five assists. Meghan Eagle had six kills and six digs. Raegan Shell had seven digs and eight assists. Clancy Street had nine kills.