Blotter for Oct. 13
Published 12:00 am Friday, October 13, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- A burglary occurred at the 800 block of Faith Road at 1:35 a.m. on Oct. 11. The total estimated loss was $50.
- A fraud by false pretenses occurred at the 100 block of Huntington Drive between noon on Oct. 10 and 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 1. The total estimated loss was $1,645.
- A larceny occurred at the 900 block of Park Avenue between 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 1 and 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 1. The total estimated loss was $1,500.
- Indecent exposure occurred between 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 10:39 a.m. on Oct. 11.
- A hit and run occurred at the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Rowan Tech Road at 1:58 p.m. on Oct. 11.
- A larceny occurred at the 1600 block of Stokes Ferry Road between 9 a.m. on March 1 and 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 11. The total estimated loss was $1,500.
- A motor vehicle theft occurred at the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 11.
- Vandalism occurred at the 300 block of Mahaley Avenue at 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 11. Police reports said that the incident was in relation to gunshots fired into an unoccupied vehicle.
- Andrew Depac Lars Johnson, 26, was charged with impaired driving on Oct. 11.
- Heather Megan Snow, 27, was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle on Oct. 11.
- Faith Isabella Cox, 24, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Oct. 11.
- Damian Atarius Hiawata Mackey, 30, was charged with communicating threats on Oct. 11.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Vandalism occurred at Choate Road in Salisbury at 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 10.
- A larceny occurred at Benjamin Trot Lane in Salisbury between 11:29 a.m. on Aug. 5 and 11:29 a.m. on Oct. 10. Sheriff’s office reports said that the larceny was of power.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at U.S. Highway 52 in Gold Hill at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 10.
- Trespassing occurred at Old Concord Road in Salisbury at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.
- Damion Jermaine Morrow, 45, was charged with manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, resisting an officer, failing to yield for an emergency vehicle, driving while license revoked and trafficking in cocaine on Oct. 10.
- Sherman William Moss, 58, was charge with assault on a female on Oct 10.
- Michael Anthony Young, 33, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Oct. 10.
- Jarrod Lee Mosley, 32, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on Oct. 10.
- Austin Michael Reid, 23, was charged with false imprisonment on Oct. 10.
- Charles Curtis Honbarger, 34, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of up to 0.5 ounces of marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia on Oct. 10.
- David Leander Harris, 44, was charged with assault on Oct. 10.
- Tasha Nichole Simpson, 34, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Oct. 10.