Blotter for Oct. 13

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 13, 2023

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports

  • A burglary occurred at the 800 block of Faith Road at 1:35 a.m. on Oct. 11. The total estimated loss was $50.
  • A fraud by false pretenses occurred at the 100 block of Huntington Drive between noon on Oct. 10 and 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 1. The total estimated loss was $1,645.
  • A larceny occurred at the 900 block of Park Avenue between 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 1 and 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 1. The total estimated loss was $1,500.
  • Indecent exposure occurred between 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 10:39 a.m. on Oct. 11.
  • A hit and run occurred at the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Rowan Tech Road at 1:58 p.m. on Oct. 11.
  • A larceny occurred at the 1600 block of Stokes Ferry Road between 9 a.m. on March 1 and 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 11. The total estimated loss was $1,500.
  • A motor vehicle theft occurred at the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 11.
  • Vandalism occurred at the 300 block of Mahaley Avenue at 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 11. Police reports said that the incident was in relation to gunshots fired into an unoccupied vehicle.
  • Andrew Depac Lars Johnson, 26, was charged with impaired driving on Oct. 11.
  • Heather Megan Snow, 27, was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle on Oct. 11.
  • Faith Isabella Cox, 24, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Oct. 11.
  • Damian Atarius Hiawata Mackey, 30, was charged with communicating threats on Oct. 11.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • Vandalism occurred at Choate Road in Salisbury at 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 10.
  • A larceny occurred at Benjamin Trot Lane in Salisbury between 11:29 a.m. on Aug. 5 and 11:29 a.m. on Oct. 10. Sheriff’s office reports said that the larceny was of power.
  • A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at U.S. Highway 52 in Gold Hill at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 10.
  • Trespassing occurred at Old Concord Road in Salisbury at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.
  • Damion Jermaine Morrow, 45, was charged with manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, resisting an officer, failing to yield for an emergency vehicle, driving while license revoked and trafficking in cocaine on Oct. 10.
  • Sherman William Moss, 58, was charge with assault on a female on Oct 10.
  • Michael Anthony Young, 33, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Oct. 10.
  • Jarrod Lee Mosley, 32, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on Oct. 10.
  • Austin Michael Reid, 23, was charged with false imprisonment on Oct. 10.
  • Charles Curtis Honbarger, 34, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of up to 0.5 ounces of marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia on Oct. 10.
  • David Leander Harris, 44, was charged with assault on Oct. 10.
  • Tasha Nichole Simpson, 34, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Oct. 10.

More News

Rowan County Public Health hosts free health fair

Catawba College brings East Coast Greenways executive director to campus Oct. 19

Salisbury Symphony receives grant to aid in director search

Gildan announces factory closure, 250+ layoffs

Print Article