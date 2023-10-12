Two Salisbury pastors co-teach preaching, worship classes at Hood Theological Seminary Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

1 of 2

Hood Theological Seminary News Service

SALISBURY — This year at Hood Theological Seminary, there will be a unique utilization of two professors teaching preaching and worship classes who are local pastors.

The seminary will have two prominent Salisbury pastors as the leading instructors. Rev. Dr. Derrick R. Anderson of Soldiers Memorial AME Zion Church in Downtown Salisbury and Rev. Dr. Robert Black of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Salisbury. The two churches of these pastors are within a few blocks of each other in Salisbury.

“I welcomed the opportunity to team up with Robert (Black) in teaching Worship and Preaching at Hood, where I received my master’s in divinity in 1983,” Anderson said. “Our congregations have been working and worshiping together for years. Though Robert and I have different backgrounds, we both have a passion for theological training and a wealth of experience to share with our students. This concept of team teaching is just one example of how Hood Theological Seminary is a blessing to theological education and the Salisbury community.”

Anderson has been pastoring for more than 42 years in six congregations throughout the country. He completed his master of divinity from Hood and doctor of ministry from Asbury Theological Seminary. Black has served congregations in Washington D.C., and Greensboro. He completed his master of divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary and his doctor of ministry in preaching from the University of the South (Sewanee).

“St. Luke’s and Soldiers Memorial have been deepening the relationship between our congregations for several years, so having the opportunity to collaborate in this course furthers the connection between our churches,” Black said. “I receive so much from these students who are hungry to grow as preachers and worship leaders across the church. Their questions, insights and dedication are an inspiration to me and a testament to the Spirit’s activity.

“The Salisbury community is blessed by the ministry of Hood Seminary, and having pastors teaching this very practical course about worship and preaching is a sign of Hood’s commitment to equipping the church of the 21st century to thrive.”

The two pastors will be teaching Worship and Preaching I in the first semester and Worship and Preaching II in the second semester. These are required courses for students who are seeking to complete the master of divinity degree, which is required for ordination as a pastor, priest or rector in many denominational churches such as the AME Zion Church, the Episcopal Church, the United Methodist Church, the Lutheran Church and the Presbyterian Church just to note a few. Anderson and Black will co-teach these classes to students of various backgrounds, diverse church experiences, and different denominations.

Hood is honored to have two distinguished Salisbury pastors who are willing to serve their churches and educate and support future pastors and priests.