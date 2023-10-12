Seeing is believing: Artistic rendering offers glimpse of Landis park promise Published 12:10 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

LANDIS — Landis officials approved a series of renderings on Monday for a passive park downtown, taking the next step toward fulfilling the late wishes of major benefactors to the town.

The D.C. and Frances Linn Park has been in the works for years now after the Linns left land to the town to construct a passive communal space for Landis residents.

Ryan Nelms chairs the passive park committee and said that he was pleased to have some artistic visuals to share with Landis residents for the future of the park, which he believes aligns with Linn’s vision when they bequeathed the land more than a decade ago.

The park will feature a veteran memorial, a pavilion, an old Main Street recreation and a sensory play area for children.

The renderings that were presented and approved at the Landis Board of Aldermen meeting were drafted by the Ramsay Burgin Smith Architects of Salisbury. The landscape architect also has work to show from Rowan County.

Nelms said that Bill Burgin of the architect firm that drafted the renderings was a close friend of D.C. Linn and was able to put much of the deceased’s vision to paper before he died. Keeping in line with that vision has been a goal throughout the entire project.

Landis Town Manager Michael Ambrose commended the committee for getting to “a place where we can show this 3D image” of what the park could look like.

“These are the renderings we have to have to go forward with (soliciting) donations and (applying for) PARTF grants,” Ambrose said.

PARTF grants are Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants and are provided through the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Department.

Since 1994, PARTF has awarded matching grants to local governments for parks. The statewide program helps local governments reach their park and public access goals.

“The board did approve the renderings, but they are not set in stone,” Ambrose said.

Depending on donations and possible grants, the park, which will be constructed in phases, could see some modifications.

The park is expected to cost about $6 million, but much of that has come from funds left behind by the Linns after numerous properties were sold.

“That was the initial money to get the project off the ground,” Ambrose said. “Now we will look for donations.”

In accordance with Linn’s wishes, the funding mechanisms for the park are intended to prevent Landis residents from footing the bill for his vision.

“The remaining properties of D.C. and Frances Linn, which are about $800,000 in property value, are for the maintenance of the park once it is completed, so this park will not have any taxpayer money (funding) its maintenance,” Ambrose said. “That was D.C.’s vision for this park.”

Nelms said that his committee will be at the Landis Fall Festival at the end of the month with a booth and visuals to show citizens what the park will look like.

The park will be located on North Central Avenue in Landis.