Rowan Chamber announces new officers and directors Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — Terry Osborne, Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board, and Dr. Ken Ingle, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, have been named respectively chair of the board and chair-elect for the Rowan Chamber of Commerce.

“We are very appreciative of the wonderful volunteers in our leadership succession. T.O. and Ken will carry on the tradition of representing our business community at the local, state and national levels extremely well,” said Elaine Holden, 2023 chair of the board.

Osborne takes over as chair of the board on Jan. 1, 2024, and Ingle will serve as chair of the board in 2025.

Other members of the chamber’s 2024 executive committee include: Alan Burke, Alan Burke, CPA, treasurer; Karla Foster Leonard, New Pointe Realty, div. chair – business advocacy; Dr. Andrew Smith, NC Education/Rowan Partners for Education, div. chair-education & workforce development; Starling Johnson Kaklamanos, Johnson Concrete, div. chair – membership; Elaine Holden, N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation, immediate past chair; and Elaine Spalding, president.

New board members are: Lori Cinquemani, SECU; Ryan Dayvault, NCRC; Dr. Christine Lynn, Catawba College; Rosalind Hines, Waggoner Realty; Dr. Ken Ingle, RCCC; and Ryan Stowe, Stowe Law Firm.

Continuing board members are: Bryson Boyd, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center; Natasha Brinegar, Food Lion; Dr. Anthony Davis, Livingstone College; Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Assoc.; Bill Godley, Godley’s Garden Center; Donna Groce, Trinity Oaks; Carrie Hanneman, F&M Bank; Vince Marcucci, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers; Mollie Ruf, Rowan EDC; and Stacey White, Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

The chamber’s 98th annual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the West End Plaza. Annual awards and the ceremonial passing of the gavel will also be conducted at the annual meeting.

The Rowan Chamber is a not-for-profit business advocacy organization with over 800 member firms. Member benefits include business advocacy, community development, professional development, leadership training, discounts to members and networking events.

If you would like information on becoming a member of the Rowan Chamber, contact the chamber 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com