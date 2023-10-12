Livingstone College announces Homecoming line-up Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — Livingstone College just unveiled its Homecoming line-up, set to take place from Oct. 15 to 21.

Under the theme “We’re Live; We’re Lit; We’re Livingstone,” this year’s festivities promise to unite alumni and students in a vibrant celebration of the institution’s rich history and culture.

The week-long extravaganza will kick off on Sunday with the coronation of Mister and Miss Livingstone College at 7 p.m. in Varick Auditorium. This event promises to be nothing short of spectacular. On Monday, the Office of Student Affairs will host the 2023 Stone Awards, themed “Renegade,” also in Varick Auditorium.

Tuesday will see Livingstone College hosting Showtime at Varick, a special event celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop talent show featuring the renowned DJ King. Following that, a bonfire and pep rally will take place in the Wall Center Walkway, featuring DJs King and Smaxkz.

Gospel enthusiasts are in for a treat on Wednesday as the Office of Spiritual Life and Campus Ministry, in partnership with Tranise Brown, presents a concert on the historic front lawn. The Walls Group, esteemed gospel recording artists, will grace the stage, accompanied by delectable food trucks from around the county. The pre-show will commence at 4:30 p.m., and admission is free to the public, with donations gratefully accepted.

Thursday’s highlights include the Welcome Home Cocktail Party, held in the School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts lobby from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring DJ ValetJay. Additionally, the third Annual Sneaker Ball, celebrating the Gamma Cohort of the 40 Under 40, will take place in the School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts ballroom, sponsored by the Office of Alumni Affairs. Simultaneously, in Varick Auditorium, Livingstone College will showcase its annual Fashion Show, hosted by WLJZ’s Mz. Goodnewz and featuring recording artists Van Van and Jewels. Admission to the Fashion Show is free and open to the public.

Friday’s program commences with a Greek Step Show in Varick Auditorium at 7:30 p.m., hosted by C. Peoples and featuring DJ King. General admission is $25. Following the Step Show, the Alumni Affairs All-Black Party will commence at 10 p.m., with an admission fee of $25.

On Saturday morning, before the Homecoming game, the Homecoming Parade will march through downtown Salisbury, starting at 9 a.m. At 1:30 p.m., all are invited to Alumni Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Blue Bears as they face off against the Bears of Shaw University. To culminate this year’s Homecoming festivities, Livingstone College will host its annual Homecoming Concert at 7 p.m. in the Center for Greek Life, featuring Hip Hop recording artists Kool Moe Dee and Grammy-nominated DaBaby.

To ensure access to all Saturday Homecoming events, we encourage attendees to purchase the all-access wristband for $30, granting entry to both the Homecoming Game and Homecoming Concert. Livingstone College invites all alumni, students and community members to join in the celebration.