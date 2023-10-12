Kannapolis will host free document shredding event this Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — On Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. until noon, the Kannapolis Environmental Services Department and the Kannapolis Youth Council will host a free document shredding event at Public Works, 1401 Bethpage Road in Kannapolis.

This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags. No businesses please.

For more information, call Transportation and Environmental Services at 704-920-4444.