Hood Theological Seminary to hold Eduworship event Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

SALISBURY — Hood Theological Seminary will hold their Eduworship event on Oct. 24, at noon and 6 p.m. in the Aymer Center on campus.

Refreshments will also be served. During this event, donations will benefit Rowan Helping Ministries, Terri Hess Child Advocacy Center and the Family Crisis Center.

For details on what to give for donations, please see the attached flier.

Donations can be dropped off at the Hood Seminary Library or mailed to Hood Theological Seminary, 1810 Lutheran Synod Dr. in Salisbury.

The guest speaker will be Loria Lofton, owner and clinical director of Inbesi Counseling & Life Care, PLLC. The theme for the event will be “Pressing Forward: Advocacy, Well-Being, and Justice.”