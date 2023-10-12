High school volleyball roundup: Hornets, Falcons, Raiders win

SPENCER — Salisbury won at North Rowan 25-7, 25-11 and 25-21 on Wednesday.

Ashley Yang had 24 assists, six digs and five aces for the Hornets. Ava Morris had 12 kills and seven digs.

Carmen McQueen had eight kills. Dayami Acevedo had eight digs. Katie Peeler had 12 digs.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan won 25-9, 25-18 and 25-18 against Concord on Wednesday’s Senior Night.

Emma Clarke led the Falcons (15-6, 13-3 South Piedmont Conference) with 14 kills and four aces.

Abi Evenden had five kills. Sophia Blackledge and Lainey Sweet had four each.

Brinley Batts did the setting and had 10 digs.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — Lake Norman Charter won 25-19, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-19 against Carson in SPC volleyball on Wednesday.

Lake Norman Charter is 18-2 and finished 14-2 in the SPC. Carson is 14-10 and 10-6.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan (18-5, 13-2) won 25-17, 25-21 and 25-20 against East Rowan on Wednesday in SPC play.

South finishes SPC play at Concord on Thursday and would tie for first place with a win.

Leah Rymer had 10 kills, 10 assists and 15 digs. Laney Beaver had 10 assists, 10 digs and five kills, Campbell Withers had 17 digs. Meredith Faw had 10 digs and four kills. Avery Welch had six kills.

East Rowan is 10-11 and 8-8 in the SPC.

•••

South’s jayvees beat the Mustangs 25-17 and 25-13.

Cailynn Withers had 16 digs. Danica Krieg had eight digs and four kills. Meghan Eagle had six digs, four kills and 13 assists. Clancy Steet had nine digs and seven kills. Raegan Shell had four kills and five assists for the Raiders (19-1).