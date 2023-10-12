High school football: Jayvee roundup Published 8:11 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — Carson won 32-8 against East Rowan in jayvee football on Thursday.

Trip Marcum, Jase Overcash, Rosean Perkins and Colin Masingo scored touchdowns for the Cougars (2-6).

Marcum, Overcash, Perkins and Kaiden Cruz had 2-point conversions.

Perkins and Garreck Barnes made interceptions for the Cougars.

“Our defense was fierce,” Carson coach Jonathan Lowe said. “The DBs were ball hawks and we got pressure from the d-line and linebackers. Fantastic team win, and we needed it.”

Colin Quick scored for East (0-8) on a 2-yard run. Aiden Lino passed to Jude Raiti for a 2-point conversion.

•••

CONCORD — Cooper Martin scored three touchdowns to lead West Rowan to a 27-14 win against Central Cabarrus on Thursday.

Jalen Moten threw a TD pass to Brennon Stevenson for the Falcons (3-5).

••• SALISBURY — Salisbury won its seventh straight by beating Lexington 24-8 on Thursday. Special teams were huge for the Hornets (7-1). Ephraim Williams blocked two punts. AJ Jarrell returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. Da’Rrius Jefferies had two rushing TDs and a 2-point conversion. Samarion Collins ran for a 2-point conversion. Jamantay Cox had a sack and scored a safety. Isaiah Foxx had a fumble recovery. ••• TYRO — West Davidson outscored North Rowan 52-26 on Thursday. Mike Alford ran for a touchdown for the Cavaliers (1-3) and threw three TD passes. Nick Morrow caught two TDs, while Dyaon Norman-Jackson had one TD catch. ••• LANDIS — South Rowan lost 44-14 to Robinson on Thursday. Landon Deal threw touchdown passes to Corbin Childers and Dylan Stout. Owen Smith ran for a 2-point conversion for the Raiders (2-5). ••• A.L. Brown won 34-13 at South Iredell on Thursday.