GALLERY: Sacred Heart Catholic School blesses their pets Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

SALISBURY — Pet parents of the furry, hooved, feathery and scaly brought their beloved animals to receive a special blessing at parishes across the Diocese of Charlotte over the past week.

Families of Sacred Heart Catholic School took their opportunity to have their animals bless on Monday.

The annual Blessing of the Animals honors the Oct. 4 feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and ecology. Pet owners know the special role their animals play in their lives as a source of unconditional love and stress relief, and pet blessings are a chance to share the love of God with these special creatures.