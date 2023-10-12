China Grove police investigating suspicious death Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

CHINA GROVE — The China Grove Police Department is investigating a body found near an abandoned home on Tuesday as a suspicious death.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to a report of a body found near the home on Shue Road. When officers arrived, the reportedly found the body of a deceased white male. The police department said that there are no signs of foul play in the death but that they are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

No other information was made available at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the China Grove Police Department at 704-857-2466 or email Detective Frantz at cfrantz@chinagrovenc.gov