Chandler Inions stepping into editor role with Salisbury Post Published 12:06 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

SALISBURY — Chandler Inions has been named as the next editor of the Salisbury Post.

Inions has worked as a reporter at the Salisbury Post since November of 2022, during which time he has covered education, crime, Landis, China Grove and Cleveland. In addition to his duties in Rowan County, Inions has also worked as the editor of the Clemmons Courier since May of this year.

Post Publisher John Carr said that he had full confidence in Inion’s abilities to step into a larger role with the Post after his work with the Courier.

“Being an editor of a community newspaper requires excellent journalism, but it’s equally important to be the kind of person that wants to be part of the community. Residents and readers should find them fair, reasonable and approachable. Chandler naturally balances solid journalism and sensible scrutiny with empathy in way that is simply likable and easy to talk to and work with,” said Carr.

Inions takes over for Elisabeth Strillacci, who retired from the Post in late September.

“Chandler joined us just a year ago, and has been doing a tremendous job since. He had evolved into a backup for Elisabeth, and when she needed to step down, there was very little difficulty moving forward. Both because of the great, if small, team Elisabeth developed, and because Chandler seamlessly filled leadership gaps,” said Carr.

After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2014, Inions’ first job in journalism was as a reporter at the Herald Chronicle in Winchester, Tennessee, in 2016. While with the Herald, Inions helped the paper win a first-place award for best website from the Tennessee Press Association. Inions also worked as a lead reporter at the Lebanon Democrat in 2021 before starting with the Post last year.

“It’s an honor to take the reins on a wagon that’s been rolling for more than a century. I see myself as part of this larger being that existed well before my arrival that will endeavor on after I am gone. For now, I’m just happy to be along for the ride,” said Inions.

Inions has family ties to the area. His wife, Abby Inions, was raised in Rowan County after moving here with her family at the age of one. The two are in the process of planting their roots deeper into the area by buying a house in Salisbury.

“I was trepid about moving to Salisbury from Nashville. I had grown accustomed to living in a large city, but in the hustle and flow of city life, I started losing sight of the little things. I used to spend an hour and a half in the car every day. Now, I walk to work. Friendly Salisburyians say good morning and ask about my dog. Living here is a pleasure I had not considered but would not give up for the world now,” said Inions.