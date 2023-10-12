5K to benefit Kannapolis schools is this Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Two races remain in the Fall Run Kannapolis 5K Series. This Saturday is the Steps for Stem Walk and Wonder 5K to benefit Kannapolis schools. See below for more information. It’s not too late to register.

The four races this fall as part of the Run Kannapolis 5K Series. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run will be held in downtown Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. All the runs will take place on a Saturday morning and include a one-mile fun run.

Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the city of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand. In addition to the awards you receive from the host organization you will receive great prizes and recognition from the city based on the total number of runs you complete.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com – register for all four races now and save 25%.

2023 Run Kannapolis Fall Series

• 9 a.m., Aug. 19 — Shooting Star 5K, hosted by Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

• 8 a.m., Sept. 16 — 5K Race for Peace, hosted by The S.T.U.D.I.O.

• 8:30 a.m., Oct. 14 — Wonder Run 5K, hosted by Kannapolis Education Foundation

• 9 a.m., Nov. 11 — 5K for Heroes, hosted by Old Armor Beer Company