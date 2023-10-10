The Rise of Online Casinos Published 11:32 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The popularity of online casinos has increased rapidly over the last few years. In 2022, the online gambling market size in the US was reported to be USD 63.53 billion. It is said to grow by 11.7% between now and 2030, according to Grand View Research.

A huge contributing factor was the pandemic, which forced people to stay home and resort to online entertainment. Other contributing factors include special offers from internet casinos that make partaking in online casinos more gripping. The ability to partake from the comfort of your home is an additional factor too.

Multiple components have added to the rise in the use of online casinos, which will be expanded upon below.

Special Offers

Certain casinos offer their players an online casino sign-up bonus, a welcome offer, or certain promotions when signing up.

These benefits are attractive to users, as they often include some form of monetary or point system reward scheme that users can access once on the casino’s platform. These form as incentives to attract and retain players. The rewards are often tokens in the form of a positive balance or free attempts on the player’s favorite online game.

Convenience and Accessibility

As mentioned above, online casinos offer users a higher level of convenience and accessibility. The player simply needs a stable internet connection to access the online casino, an ID and be over the age of 18 or 21 depending on the casino.

With brick-and-mortar casinos, players needed to spend time and money traveling to and fro between their homes and the casino. The ability to play in an online casino offers users a new way to experience their favorite games.

Wide Range of Game Options

Online casinos are not limited to a physical size. They can fill their online platform with as many games as they wish, without the restraint of the size of the room in a physical casino. This means that online casinos can offer a wide range of games that attract and interest a variety of players with different interests and preferences.

The introduction of new games is also more likely in an online setting, as it’s relatively easy to upload new games online.

Virtual Reality

Advancements in the digital space have created a digital space in which users can interact with each other more realistically. This virtual reality that casinos can build around their services gives players the ability to operate and use the gambling portal with better sound quality and a more realistic game design. This results in a more realistic gambling experience, which in turn can attract more users.

Lack of Geographical Boundaries

With the rise of internationalization, online platforms have transcended geographical boundaries. Now, regardless of your location, players can engage in online casino activities together. This is true for online casinos that are legal and regulated in their respective countries or regions.

The Importance of Devices

It is said that 48% of online gambling in 2022 derived from the use of a desktop. The reason for this is that a desktop has a larger user interface with which users can engage. This in turn allows users to take full advantage of the high-quality graphics, details and features of the online casino. The desktop is the most-used device when it comes to online casinos.

Close behind is the mobile phone. In terms of online retail in general, mobile phones occupy the market with 74% according to Statista. It is convenient to use as it can be used on the go and is easier to access during the day, than sitting behind a desktop.

Privacy, Security and Anonymity

Online casinos are known to place huge importance on protecting the privacy of their players. They are said to spend millions of dollars a year on cyber security. This security often includes preventing data breaches and stopping hackers from obtaining any kind of private information. It also includes safeguarding banking options and payment terms.

Players reserve the right to feel secure when entering the online casino of their choice. Cyber security adds positively to this sense of safety. Furthermore, online casinos allow players to partake in games discreetly with true anonymity, which is a comforting factor for users wishing to stay anonymous.

Conclusion: A Transformative Rise

The increase of players, revenue and online platforms within the online casino sector has been nothing short of transformative.

As you can see above, there are a lot of contributing factors that have allowed online casinos to gain momentum in the way they have. It is a fast-paced and ever-changing industry, which constantly attracts new players with its ease of accessibility and the world’s shift toward more and more online activities.

It is important to note that online casinos are only legal and regulated in certain areas or regions. Players should be aware of the laws and rules around this.