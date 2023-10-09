High school cross country: Landaverde leads Rowan girls

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — South Rowan’s girls placed seventh; Carson was ninth and East Rowan was 15th in the Blue Section of the Wendy’s Invitational.

The race was on the Larry McAfee Course at McAlpine Park.

Carson’s Emily Landaverde was the top Rowan runner in 21:39. She was 17th.

Carson’s Julia Burleson was 45th in 23:01. The other Carson scorers were Lainey Barger, Mackenzie Todd and Darlene Cruz.

Madison Beaver ran 22:05 and was 25th to lead the Raiders. Madalynn Gulledge was 29th in 22:15, with Blythe Elliott 35th in 22:31. Lindsey Beaver and Gracie Hinson were the other South scorers.

East Rowan’s Sadie Featherstone was 22nd in 21:56.

Northwest Cabarrus was ninth in team scoring. Gatsby Goode ran 19:56 and was fourth individually.