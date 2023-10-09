D2 College Football: Scores, standings, schedule for SAC, CIAA
Published 4:09 am Monday, October 9, 2023
SAC
Mountain Overall SAC
Mars Hill 4-1 3-1
Tusculum 3-3 3-1
Carson-Newman 2-4 1-3
Emory & Henry 3-3 1-3
UVA Wise 1-5 0-4
Erskine 0-6 0-4
Piedmont
Lenoir-Rhyne 6-0 4-0
Barton 5-1 3-1
Wingate 4-2 3-1
Limestone 3-3 3-1
Newberry 3-3 2-2
Catawba 3-3 1-3
Saturday’s scores
Lenoir-Rhyne 31, Limestone 28, OT
Tusculum 27, Carson-Newman 21
Emory & Henry 41, UVA Wise 24
Mars Hill 38, Erskine 3
Barton 34, Newberry 17
Wingate 31, Catawba 13
Saturday’s games
Mars Hill at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
UVA Wise at Tusculum, 2 p.m.
Barton at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.
Limestone at Wingate, 3 p.m.
Catawba at Newberry, 4 p.m.
Carson-Newman at Erskine, 4 p.m.
CIAA
Northern Overall CIAA
Virginia State 6-0 4-0
Virginia Union 5-1 3-1
Bowie State 3-3 2-2
Lincoln 3-3 2-2
Elizabeth City State 1-5 0-4
Bluefield State 1-5 0-4
Southern Overall CIAA
Fayetteville State 4-2 4-0
J.C. Smith 4-2 3-1
Livingstone 2-4 2-2
Winston-Salem State 2-4 2-2
Shaw 2-4 2-2
St. Augustine’s 0-6 0-4
Saturday’s scores
Livingstone 23, Winston-Salem State 21
Shaw 21, J.C. Smith 10
Fayetteville State 7, St. Augustine’s 0
Virginia State 44, Bowie State 16
Virginia Union 42, Elizabeth City State 20
Lincoln 52, Bluefield State 44
Saturday’s games
Elizabeth City State at Lincoln, 1 p.m.
St. Augustine’s at J.C. Smith, 1 p.m.
Bowie State at Virginia Union, 1 p.m.
Winston-Salem State at Shaw, 1 p.m.
Bluefield State at Virginia State, 2 p.m.
Livingstone at Fayetteville State, 2 p.m.