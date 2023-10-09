D2 College Football: Scores, standings, schedule for SAC, CIAA

Published 4:09 am Monday, October 9, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba's Marquece Williams 21 taken down by Livingstone's Justin Hutchinson 12. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

 

SAC

Mountain Overall SAC

Mars Hill 4-1 3-1

Tusculum 3-3 3-1

Carson-Newman 2-4 1-3

Emory & Henry 3-3 1-3

UVA Wise 1-5 0-4

Erskine 0-6 0-4

Piedmont

Lenoir-Rhyne 6-0 4-0

Barton 5-1 3-1

Wingate 4-2 3-1

Limestone 3-3 3-1

Newberry 3-3 2-2

Catawba 3-3 1-3

              Saturday’s scores

Lenoir-Rhyne 31, Limestone 28, OT

Tusculum 27, Carson-Newman 21

Emory & Henry 41, UVA Wise 24

Mars Hill 38, Erskine 3

Barton 34, Newberry 17

Wingate 31, Catawba 13

           Saturday’s games

Mars Hill at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

UVA Wise at Tusculum, 2 p.m.

Barton at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.

Limestone at Wingate, 3 p.m.

Catawba at Newberry, 4 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Erskine, 4 p.m.

   

                         CIAA

Northern Overall CIAA

Virginia State 6-0 4-0

Virginia Union 5-1 3-1

Bowie State 3-3 2-2

Lincoln 3-3 2-2

Elizabeth City State 1-5 0-4

Bluefield State 1-5 0-4

Southern Overall CIAA

Fayetteville State 4-2 4-0

J.C. Smith 4-2 3-1

Livingstone 2-4 2-2

Winston-Salem State 2-4 2-2

Shaw 2-4 2-2

St. Augustine’s 0-6 0-4

               Saturday’s scores

Livingstone 23, Winston-Salem State 21

Shaw 21, J.C. Smith 10

Fayetteville State 7, St. Augustine’s 0

Virginia State 44, Bowie State 16

Virginia Union 42, Elizabeth City State 20

Lincoln 52, Bluefield State 44

              Saturday’s games

Elizabeth City State at Lincoln, 1 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at J.C. Smith, 1 p.m.

Bowie State at Virginia Union, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem State at Shaw, 1 p.m.

Bluefield State at Virginia State, 2 p.m.

Livingstone at Fayetteville State, 2 p.m.

More Sports

Boys cross country: Julian runs 15:52; Cougars have strong day

College athletics: Catawba Hall of Fame class of 2023 inducted

College football: NC State outscores Thundering Herd

D1 College Football: Scores, schedules, standings ACC, SEC, Sun Belt, American

Print Article