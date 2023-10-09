College cross country: Lowery breaks school record at Pfeiffer Published 2:53 am Monday, October 9, 2023

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Senior Madison Lowery (South Rowan) broke the school record for a women’s 5K on Friday with a clocking of 18:14 in the Queens Royals Challenge at McAlpine Park.

Lowery was 13th out of 243 runners in the Gold Race. She was the top Division III runner and led Pfeiffer to a fourth-place finish out of 24 teams.

Freshman Makayla Borst (Carson) was 19th in a PR time of 20:23.

Freshmen Hayley Borst (Carson) and Katelyn Lentz (West Rowan) also are competing for the Falcons.

•••

Pfeiffer’s men finished fifth in the 8K Blue Race.

Junior Trent Rivers (South Rowan) was the fifth runner for Pfeiffer in 29:16.

Also competing for the Falcons are freshmen Andrew Huffman (Salisbury), Carson Ritchie (East Rowan) and Cameron Ritchie (East Rowan).