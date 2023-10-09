Boys cross country: Julian runs 15:52; Cougars have strong day Published 6:02 am Monday, October 9, 2023

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Rowan runners competed in the Wendy’s Invitational on Saturday at McAlpine.

Runners competed in White, Blue or Red divisions.

South Rowan’s boys competed in the fast White Section.

Eli Julian ran 15:52.54 and placed fifth individually.

South’s team was 29th. Grayson Cromer ran 17:37. Ethan Overy had an 18:10 run and Brian Hickman clocked 18:29. Keaton Sloop (21:08) was the fifth South runner.

Carson, West Rowan and East Rowan runners competed in the Blue Section.

Carson’s team finished second to Brevard.

Jorge Clemente-Garcia ran 16:14 for second place. Bricen Burleson was 10th in 16:47. Eric Gillis clocked 17:18. Connor Price ran 17:42, and James Anderson had a 17:56 run.

All the Carson runners were in the top 40.

West Rowan’s Ethan Wilson ran 18:10 and was 45th.

Gavin Rodgers led East Rowan with an 18:35 run. He was 60th.