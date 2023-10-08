New Ashley Store opens in Salisbury Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

1 of 7

SALISBURY — When the Kmart on East Innes Street closed, it opened up the possibility for a brand new store to take advantage of its vast size and accessible location. After five years, Ashley Store has moved into the once vacant building and now calls Salisbury home. On Thursday, Ashley Store had its official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Broad River Retail, a company based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, owns and operates over 30 Ashley Stores all across the Carolinas and Georgia, including the one in Salisbury. President and CEO of Broad River Retail Charlie Malouf said that they began looking at the property in the summer of 2020, but the timing wasn’t right due to COVID. After further deliberation, they decided to buy it last year.

The 45,000-square-foot site is a “hybrid store” that combines the concepts of the Ashley Store and Ashley outlet into one convenient location. Upfront is the Ashley store complete with standard furniture like beds, couches and chairs. The spacious sleep gallery is in the back where someone can walk around and look for the perfect mattress.

Broad River Retail had previously closed its Kannapolis store in order to create a “geographical repositioning” in conjunction with their other locations in University City and Albemarle. Malouf said they “fell in love” with the location that’s right off the interstate.

“It’s really transforming older retail that hadn’t been in use in several years into something that could be vibrant, alive, bring joy and bring something that the community really needs in this area,” Malouf said.

Malouf describes the new Salisbury location as a “7.0 store.” This derives from the design of the store itself, from the open walls, technology treatments and polished concrete, that sets out to attract as many potential customers as possible.

“It’s more modern, more contemporary, more youthful, vibrant, better lighting, more lines of sight,” Malouf said. “It’s our largest transformation project to date, both in size, scope and investment. It’s also what we believe is our best looking store to date.”

Ashley Store is located at 815 East Innes Street.