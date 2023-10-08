College football: Indians fall at home to Wingate Published 10:09 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

From Catawba Sports Information

Salisbury, N.C. —- The Catawba College football team out-gained preseason SAC favorite Wingate on Saturday night, but fell 31-13 in South Atlantic Conference action at Shuford Stadium for the Hall of Fame game.

TEAM STATS

– Catawba earned 15 first downs to Wingate’s 14

– The Catawba Indians gained 342 yards of total offense to the Bulldogs’ 292 yards

– WU held a 140-19 advantage in rushing yards

– Catawba threw for 323 yards to Wingate’s 152

– The Bulldogs fumbled twice and the Catawba Indians’ fumbled once, but each of the fumbles were recovered by the offense

– Catawba was called for nine penalties for 71 yards to Wingate’s seven flags for 45 yards

– The Catawba Indians won the time-of-possession battle 32:15 to 27:45

– Wingate held Catawba to 5-of-15 on third down and 2-of-6 on fourth down

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

– Preston Brown went 26-of-45 for 323 yards and two touchdown passes

– Bo Pryor hauled in a game-high nine passes for 101 yards

– Jordan Mitchell had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown

– Conner McCarthy went for 44 yards on three catches on a touchdown

– Jakarri Martin II tied the team lead with six tackles and a pass breakup

– Deno Wardlow also recorded six tackles

– Christian Campbell and Darryll Malachi both forced a fumble

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST QUARTER

– Wingate took its opening possession and scored a touchdown in six plays, as Alexander Wilson plunged in for a 1-yard score

– After the teams traded punts, a 40-yard Wingate catch on 3rd and long set up a two-yard O’Brien Barnett touchdown run as the Bulldogs took a 14-0 lead after the first 15 minutes

SECOND QUARTER

– Catawba responded with a 14-play drive on the ensuing drive, capping it off with a six-yard touchdown strike to Mitchell, but the PAT failed, as Catawba cut the deficit to 14-6

– The Bulldogs made it to the red zone on the following drive, but the drive stalled and were forced to settle for a 37-yard field goal to regain their double-digit lead

– Catawba’s punt on the following drive was blocked and recovered by Wingate’s Jaden White to take a 24-6 lead

– The Catawba Indians’ next drive went for 12 plays, but Catawba was unable to convert on 4th down and turned it over on downs just before halftime

THIRD QUARTER

– Catawba scored on its opening possession of the second half, as Brown found McCarthy for a 37-yard touchdown to get within 24-13

– Brooks Bentley’s pass found Tremel Jones as Wingate answered to return their lead to 18

– After the teams traded punts, Catawba once again drove into Catawba territory, but were once again unable to convert on fourth down just outside the red zone

FOURTH QUARTER

– For the second straight drive, Catawba drove the ball deep into Wingate territory, but their fourth down play from the 11-yard line was broken up

– The Wingate defense stood strong again on Catawba’s next drive, standing up Catawba’s 4th & 5 from the Wingate 32

– The Bulldogs chewed up nearly nine minutes on their next drive, giving the ball back to Catawba on its own 2-yard line with just 43 seconds left.

UP NEXT

– Catawba continues action in the SAC Piedmont Division, next week, traveling to Newberry for a 4 p.m. kickoff with the Wolves