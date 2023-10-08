Blotter for Oct. 7: Man charged with larceny after police chase Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was charged with multiple crimes after China Grove police chased a car that was reported stolen in Landis, according to a representative of the China Grove Police Department.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Devin Allen Brown, 30, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while impaired, obstructing an officer and felony flee to elude.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, a China Grove police officer noticed the stolen and began to pursue it south on U.S. Hwy. 29. The car then reportedly crashed, at which point the driver turned around and headed north on the highway while still driving in the southbound lanes.

Police officers believed there was a firearm in the car that had also been stolen.

A deputy from the sheriff’s office then joined the pursuit. Eventually, the driver turned left onto East Thom Street. At this point, the deputy informed the county’s communications center that he was able to perform a pit maneuver and reportedly stopped the vehicle with the maneuver. The deputy then reportedly pushed his car against the passenger side door of the car in an attempt to prevent Brown from running.

Brown then allegedly fled on foot and was eventually taken into custody by China Grove police.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

A larceny reportedly occurred at the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard between 5:26 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 5. The total estimated loss was $1,100, which reports indicated were three cell phones and charging power bank.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports