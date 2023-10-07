Salisbury Symphony Artist Salon: A night of enchantment Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — Recently, the illustrious Salisbury Symphony Artist Salon took center stage in the art and music community, whisking attendees away into an enchanting evening of unparalleled musical grace. Held on Sept. 23 at the residence of Dr. Frank Labagnara and David Garling, the event was reminiscent of the timeless salons of yore, where homes were transformed into stages for passionate musical renditions.

Among the array of delights that night was the spread of food, paired with choice wines that serenaded the palate as much as the music serenaded the soul. But it was Associate Principal Violist Kate Middel’s performance that truly stole the show. She transported the audience to a realm of mesmerizing melodies, some of which had never been heard before.

Middel’s versatility as an artist was prominently showcased, not just in her solo viola renditions, but also in her creative use of a loop pedal. With it, she brought multiple layers of her music to life simultaneously, creating a rich sound that captivated every listener. Furthermore, her display of various virtuosic techniques cemented her place as a maestro in her field, garnering admiration from all present.

Owen and Elizabeth Norvell sponsored the evening. Their patronage epitomizes the spirit of supporting and preserving the arts.

Principal oboist Anna Lampidis will perform at the next salon, which will be held on March 23, 2024.

For further details and updates on the next salon and other upcoming events, go to Salisburysymphony.org.