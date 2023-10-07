Piedmont Players presents “Rent” Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

SALISBURY — “Rent” tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of the bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Featuring the songs “Seasons of Love,” “Take Me or Leave Me,” “I’ll Cover You” and “Out Tonight,” the show is filled with emotion and all the feels. Piedmont Players production of Rent is directed by award-winning director, Bradley Moore.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on April 29, 1996. On Broadway, Rent gained critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. The Broadway production closed on Sept. 7, 2008, after 12 years, making it one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. Due to adult themes and language, this production is rated R.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes Kitty Beard, Dakotah Chelgren, Corina Childs, Nick Culp, Brayden Daugherty, Lamar Davis, Iris DeWitt, Caroline Forrester, Kayla Harper, Daniel Keith, Peter Liuzzo, Vanessa Robinson, Kaeleb Stilwell, Wendy Weant and AJ White.

For those that can’t keep the music inside them, there will be a special sing-along performance of Rent on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. At this performance, the audience can sing at the top of their lungs with the cast as they perform the show on stage. Tickets for that performance are $10.

The show will be performed at the Meroney Theatre, located at 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury. John Basinger is a producing partner.

Performance schedule

Friday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29, at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Tickets

Tickets: $23 for adults; $21 for seniors/students/military.

Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.