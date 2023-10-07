Doug Creamer: Fall’s beauty Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

By Doug Creamer

As a teacher at the community college, my goal is to help my students pass the reading and language arts portion of the GED test. Much of the material I knew, but some of it I had to re-learn because I had forgotten over the years. I had some great teachers in high school. I have grown to have a deeper appreciation for their deposits in my life.

One topic we cover in class is symbolism. Writers include certain images or words because they are symbolic to the reader. In old westerns, the guys in black hats were the bad guys and the guys in white hats were the good guys. Red roses symbolize love. You get the idea.

I have been struggling with one particular symbolic interpretation. Spring is a new beginning, a fresh start. I understand that one. But why does fall have to signal the end? A character’s health is declining, and the leaves are falling off the trees. We all know that the writer is telling us the character will soon depart. Even worse, the character departs as the first snowflakes begin to fall. I think symbolism is giving fall and winter a black eye.

I love fall. I am so glad when summer’s relentless heat finally gives way to some cooler air. When fall arrives I feel rejuvenated and enjoy being outside working in the yard. I look for ways to extend the gardening season. I have some of the best looking beans I have ever grown…please don’t tell the deer or rabbits.

Fall is a wonderful time. I admit I don’t like putting the garden to bed. I understand that winter is coming. But there is still plenty of work to do outside, including planting flowering bulbs for next spring. I walked through a garden center today and was captivated by the aroma of pansies and violas. There is still so much to enjoy outside, especially since we don’t have to put up with the heat and humidity.

I am anxiously waiting for the changing of the leaves. I love seeing the beauty of nature as the leaves turn such spectacular colors. Many times I have stopped and taken in the breathless beauty. I do admit that I am not too much of a fan of raking all the beautiful leaves once they fall to the ground. But walking through crunching leaves is another joy of fall.

I know that the tasks of fall are all in preparation for winter. I don’t like the shorter days. I can also get the winter blues with the best of them. I know there are some tasks I don’t want to do: rake the leaves, clean out the gutters, clean the weeds out of the vegetable garden, and rake more leaves. But there is so much to enjoy in the cooler temperatures and the beauty of nature that I don’t want to miss. Fall, like each season, has its beauty and wonder.

The trouble is we can’t escape the correlation between seasonal fall and the fall of our lives. I look in the mirror and realize that I am entering the fall of life. The white beard and the salt and pepper on my head are inescapable. Time is creeping…I mean speeding by. But I really don’t think we need to look at the fall of our lives in a negative way.

With age comes wisdom. Hopefully as I age I have also escaped the mistakes and pressures of youth. I am a more seasoned person and hopefully a more seasoned Christian. I am not suggesting that I don’t make mistakes, I make plenty of them. I am suggesting that age gives us wisdom about how to handle situations, an understanding that setbacks and problems will come and go, and to savor the good things in life like friendships, love, faith, joy and the beauty of the changing of the season.

I want to encourage you to embrace whatever season of life this column finds you in. Youth is great because our energy seems boundless. The prime of life is sweet except it goes by so quickly. The fall of life offers us the opportunity to take in the beauty all around us. Yes, we are going to have to adjust to some changes, but don’t let them stop you from living and enjoying life. The final season, our golden years, are not reached by all of us. It’s our opportunity to treasure life and those we love. Some trees are beginning to show their color and I am choosing to watch the glory and splendor of nature each and every day.

