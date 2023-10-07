Ashlie Miller: Learning from the autumn of life Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

By Ashlie Miller

Along with crimson reds, warm ambers, intensely deep purple leaves, fruits and berries, and pecans and acorns, autumn also brings teachable moments in the brown falling leaves, the winds and the rains. Many life lessons can be learned in autumn related to change and life cycles. The season provides small examples of how to gently present to children the idea of overwhelming topics like aging and death.

When my teens were very young, I came across this quote: “Youth is like spring, an over-praised season more remarkable for biting winds than genial breezes. Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers, we more than gain in fruits.” — Samuel Butler

When was the last time you stopped to value those in the autumn of their lives? The quote above reflects that embrace. We praise the young for their input and seeming knowledge in our society. We glorify, edify and value all things in youth culture. Yet, in the passion and ambition of the young, often “biting winds” knock over everything in their path. I was guilty of that as a young teen and adult, viewing those over middle age who appear mellower to have given up, trading vigor for apathy or compromising their passion.

I recall when I was a young parent with little boys eager to venture on an autumn nature walk in the neighborhood. One neighbor had several pecan trees, and we picked up a few from the ground and even from the tree for observation. What a lesson we were about to learn about life and people!

With apologies to columnist Darrell Blackwelder, the actual horticulturalist, I humbly share our observations. Not knowing much about harvesting pecans then, I assumed that anything we saw — green nuts on the tree, fallen nuts on the ground — was all up for grabs and ready to taste. We learned the hard way — pecans are only edible the closer it gets to what looks like rotting (at least to an unlearned observer). Never eat the pecan straight from the tree when it is green — you can’t! It is tough getting into the green casing or husk. If you succeed, the nut is not mature. However, a cracked, wrinkly shell is on the verge of a real treasure.

I learned a lesson that day that I have kept with me and changed how I spend time with people. Spending time with the young as a sounding board is essential as they journey with passion and ignorance. In remembering where I was, I can value where I am and share with them. But what a treasure to spend time with those in autumn years who have perhaps mellowed some but have sweet wisdom!

Titus 2:1-8 provides instruction on that very thing — the older spending time with the younger — both learning and teaching. Consider making space this week to grab coffee with someone outside your age bracket. You may teach or learn something valuable.

Ashlie Miller is grateful to the green ones who pull her out of her routine and share their passion along with their woes as well as the ripe ones who have a sweetness to savor and wisdom to share.